COAS Asim Munir to attend Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul tonight

An Azadi Parade will be held at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul tonight in connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir will be the chief guest on this occasion, where cadets will present a spectacular display of drill parade and a special tribute will be paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland.

This event is the manifestation of the fact that the Pakistani nation celebrates its Independence Day in a befitting manner.