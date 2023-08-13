Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Niazi 'arrested in Abbotabad'

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Niazi 'arrested in Abbotabad'

ISLAMABAD – A nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan has reportedly been arrested in Abbotabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Sunday night.

Sources say Hassan Niazi, who is a lawyer by profession, was picked up from his friend's place after days of hiding in order to avoid arrest. He had moved there a couple of days ago, sources add.

Niazi's detention comes amid a crackdown on former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 violence that involved attacks on private and public installations including Lahore's Corps Commander's House, called Jinnah House.

Hassan Niazi, a human rights activist, is married to the daughter of the Khan of Oghi.

Last month, a court had initiated the process to declare Imran Khan's two sisters and Hassan Niazi proclaimed offenders in a case related to the attack on the historic Jinnah House.

The Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House, was vandalised and torched by a mob of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters following the arrest of the party chief Khan from the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

Pakistan saw unprecedented anti-government protests following the arrest of Khan, 70, by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9. Khan was later released on bail.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched during the riots. Over 100 vehicles of police and other security agencies were set on fire.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab province only.

According to Khan, over 16 PTI workers were killed in the violence. Police have put the death toll to 10.

Khan is also facing numerous cases related to attacks on military installations. Currently, he is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism, murder and blasphemy. He is currently been kept in Attock Jail after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for ‘corruption’ in Toshakhana case.

This is a developing story.

Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi handed over to Lahore Police on transitory remand

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Man arrested in Lahore for 'killing, burying' American wife

10:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

'Personal diary' of Bushra Bibi reveals her influence on Imran Khan's politics

06:42 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan at Attock Jail

04:46 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

US State Dept clears the air on report claiming Washington’s role in Imran Khan’s ouster

10:04 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

PTI leader Shandana Gulzar 'kidnapped at gunpoint by Islamabad Police', says Imran Khan's lawyer

12:10 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

DG Khan university student claims being subjected to sexual harassment and blackmail (VIDEO)

03:21 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zindigi Pilots Instant Debit Card Issuance for Zindigi & JS Bank ...

12:27 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 August, 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: