Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi handed over to Lahore Police on transitory remand

QUETTA – PTI leader Hassaan Niazi remained imprisoned despite getting bail, and now he has been handed over to the Lahore police on a seven-day transitory remand.
Reports in local media said a local court in Balochistan's capital approved the transitory remand of Hassan Niazi, and a team of Lahore police was present in the metropolis in another case.
Previously, Niazi was held by the Quetta police for attacking police officers and causing chaos near the Judicial Complex in G-11, Islamabad.
In recent developments, the PTI leader was taken to the judge's chamber and later handed over to Punjab police custody, who sought his transitory remand to present him in court in the provincial capital.
The former ruling party lamented the detention and shifting of its front-runner. Former PM Imran Khan, in his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, said Hassan is bearing the brunt for being his relative, slamming the incumbent government for keeping him under detention on malafide intentions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
