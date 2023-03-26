Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi handed over to Lahore Police on transitory remand

QUETTA – PTI leader Hassaan Niazi remained imprisoned despite getting bail, and now he has been handed over to the Lahore police on a seven-day transitory remand.

Reports in local media said a local court in Balochistan's capital approved the transitory remand of Hassan Niazi, and a team of Lahore police was present in the metropolis in another case.

Previously, Niazi was held by the Quetta police for attacking police officers and causing chaos near the Judicial Complex in G-11, Islamabad.

In recent developments, the PTI leader was taken to the judge's chamber and later handed over to Punjab police custody, who sought his transitory remand to present him in court in the provincial capital.

The former ruling party lamented the detention and shifting of its front-runner. Former PM Imran Khan, in his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, said Hassan is bearing the brunt for being his relative, slamming the incumbent government for keeping him under detention on malafide intentions.