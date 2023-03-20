Hassaan Niazi arrested outside Islamabad court in riots cases

ISLAMABAD – Police in the federal capital detained PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and his focal person Hassan Khan Niazi from outside the Judicial Complex on Monday.
Niazi was apprehended from G-11 near Judicial Complex in a case related to clashes between Islamabad police and PTI workers during the court appearance of Imran Khan.
The nephew of the former premier was reportedly present at the site when the former prime minister arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.
Hassan was detained as Islamabad police continued a crackdown on PTI supporters for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital. ICT also shared the development in a social media post, confirming that 198 PTI protesters involved in arson and vandalism were arrested, while raids were being conducted to apprehend others.
Islamabad Police claimed that 58 officers were injured in the brutal clashes in which several police vehicles were burnt, and vandalised.
On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders claim that Hassan Niazi has been abducted by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite getting bail in all cases.
تمام مقدمات میں ضمانت کے باوجود SP نوشیروان نے دہشت گردی عدالت کے باہر سے @HniaziISF کو اغوا کرلیا ہے۔ پولیس گردی کی انتہا ہوگئی ہے حسان نیازی وکیل جس کی ابھی عدالت نے ضمانت منظور کی ہے اسکو اغوا کرلیا ہے— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 20, 2023
pic.twitter.com/C3xTnUcKwF
A tweet shared PTI handle denounced the detention, and called it the peak of police brutality. It called on the chief justice to take notice of this blatant violation of laws.
