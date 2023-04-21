'The Challenge' – Russia releases first feature film shot in space

The Russian film industry just beat Hollywood star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX! In first, a feature film titled The Challenge that was shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas.
The film revolves around a surgeon, essayed by the 38-year-old actress Yulia Peresild, who is dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut.
Russian authorities sent the actress and the director, Klim Shipenko, for 12 days on the ISS in October 2021 to film the space scenes. Shipenko successfully brought 30 hours of footage, out of which 50 minutes were used in the final cut.
According to media outlets, Peresild and Shipenko underwent training for four months before voyaging into space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by cosmonauts. The Soyuz MS-18 capsule brought back Peresild and Shipenko to Earth. Ahead of the project's release, the capsule was put on display in central Moscow.
The film is reportedly a joint project of space agency Roscosmos and top Russian TV network Channel One. did not hide his joy in beating Hollywood. According to Konstantin Ernst, The Challenge cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million).
At a recent Kremlin gala, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the film stating, "We [Russians] are the first to have shot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Once again the first."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
