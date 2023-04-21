'The Challenge' – Russia releases first feature film shot in space

The Russian film industry just beat Hollywood star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX! In first, a feature film titled The Challenge that was shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas.

The film revolves around a surgeon, essayed by the 38-year-old actress Yulia Peresild, who is dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut.

Russian authorities sent the actress and the director, Klim Shipenko, for 12 days on the ISS in October 2021 to film the space scenes. Shipenko successfully brought 30 hours of footage, out of which 50 minutes were used in the final cut.

According to media outlets, Peresild and Shipenko underwent training for four months before voyaging into space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by cosmonauts. The Soyuz MS-18 capsule brought back Peresild and Shipenko to Earth. Ahead of the project's release, the capsule was put on display in central Moscow.

The film is reportedly a joint project of space agency Roscosmos and top Russian TV network Channel One. did not hide his joy in beating Hollywood. According to Konstantin Ernst, The Challenge cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million).

At a recent Kremlin gala, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the film stating, "We [Russians] are the first to have shot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Once again the first."