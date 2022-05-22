Mira Sethi’s smoking photo goes viral
02:35 PM | 22 May, 2022
Mira Sethi’s smoking photo goes viral
Popular actor and author Mira Sethi paved her way to headlines after her photo of smoking a cigarette went viral on social media.

In the new photos, Sethi can be seen enjoying smoking at an event. The Dil Banjaara actor was dressed in a dazzling saree. She defended her act while responding to a follower on Instagram.

