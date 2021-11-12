Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans

Pakistani Superstar Fawad Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and film as the handsome actor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the industry.

Despite being away from the limelight, Fawad's star power hasn't dimmed a bit and his sudden return to Twitter has been warmly welcomed by the fans though some were hilariously worried if his account had been hacked.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star had been inactive on the micro-blogging app for over a year. Now, he turned to the platform to promote a song by fellow singers.

"Check out this new track by Mekaal Hassan and Poor Rich Boy!" Fawad referred to the song Khudi Kya Hai.

Check out this new track by Mekaal Hassan and Poor Rich Boy! https://t.co/fJKMtuz0zn — Fawad Afzal Khan (@_fawadakhan_) November 11, 2021

Some fans were rather shocked to see the superstar's return to social media and expressed their excitement by welcoming tweets for the star.

Someone has just woke up after decades ???? Soya hua Shehzada ???????? — سعدsadia jeelani (@JeelaniSadia) November 11, 2021

Ap theek ho? Sardi tw nai lag rahi? — Aneesa (@_anisaxoxo) November 11, 2021

Has someone hacked his account? How recovered the password? — Maitreyee Chowdhary (@Maitreyeech) November 11, 2021

On the work front, Fawad is all set to star in films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar alongside Mahira Khan.