Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans
Share

Pakistani Superstar Fawad Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and film as the handsome actor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the industry.

Despite being away from the limelight, Fawad's star power hasn't dimmed a bit and his sudden return to Twitter has been warmly welcomed by the fans though some were hilariously worried if his account had been hacked.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star had been inactive on the micro-blogging app for over a year. Now, he turned to the platform to promote a song by fellow singers.

"Check out this new track by Mekaal Hassan and Poor Rich Boy!" Fawad referred to the song Khudi Kya Hai. 

Some fans were rather shocked to see the superstar's return to social media and expressed their excitement by welcoming tweets for the star.

On the work front, Fawad is all set to star in films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar alongside Mahira Khan.

Is Fawad Khan making a comeback on TV? 05:32 PM | 20 Jun, 2021

The biggest rumour just broke out that heartthrob of the nation, superstar Fawad Khan will be making his grand comeback ...

More From This Category
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao all set to tie the ...
02:50 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Mehwish Hayat spotted partying with friends in ...
01:46 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
04:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video ...
03:17 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Hiba Bukhari gives major vacation goals with ...
02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr