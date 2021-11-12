Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao all set to tie the knot with Patralekha

Bollywood weddings have always fascinated the audience and the craze of a celebrity tying the knot always sparks frenzy on the internet.

Now, Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to seal the deal with his longtime partner Patralekha on November 14, reported Pinkvilla.

The rumours about the couple’s nuptials have been doing the rounds for some time now and contrary to earlier reports, they will finally take the plunge in Chandigarh, not Jaipur, over the weekend.

“After discussing a few locations including Jaipur, they have now finally zeroed down on Chandigarh. It’s a three-day event starting from November 13,” a source close to the couple shared.

The insider dished out more details about Rajkummar and Patralekha’s impending wedding, “They will start with the pre wedding rituals including the mehndi on Saturday, which will be followed by the wedding on Sunday, and then the post wedding rituals on the following day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The surprising news comes after speculations regarding celebrity weddings like Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal.