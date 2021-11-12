Team Pakistan loses match against Aussies but wins hearts: British envoy
ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner also cheered the Pakistani team as Babar led squad wins hearts despite being knocked out by Kangaroos in T20 World Cups Semi-final.
Turner took to Twitter and shared a tweet in Urdu. Match chahaay haar gaye par dil jeet liya [Even if you lose the match, you win the heart]. Well played Team Pakistan, the tweet reads as British envoy looks forward to Pakistan vs England upcoming tour.
Match chahaay haar gaye par dil jeet liya. Well played Team 🇵🇰 Looking fwd to a #PakVsEng tour now 🇵🇰🏴#PakVsAus @TheRealPCB— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) November 11, 2021
As New Zealand cantered to victory by five wickets against England, Turner also shared an interesting tweet. “That was a rollercoaster. Now I wait for my other team to go through! Ab sab umeed Pakistan par hai! Congratulations”, the caption cited.
That was a rollercoaster. Now I wait for my other team to go through - good luck 🇵🇰! Ab sab umeed Pakistan par hai! Congratulations @BLACKCAPS #PakvsAus #T20WorldCup21 @TheRealPCB— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) November 10, 2021
Meanwhile, Tuner also congratulated the New Zealand team for securing a place in the final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
On Thursday, Wade and Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Kangaroos into the final of the mega event with a five-wicket win over Pakistan.
