Web Desk
02:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Team Pakistan loses match against Aussies but wins hearts: British envoy
ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner also cheered the Pakistani team as Babar led squad wins hearts despite being knocked out by Kangaroos in T20 World Cups Semi-final.

Turner took to Twitter and shared a tweet in Urdu. Match chahaay haar gaye par dil jeet liya [Even if you lose the match, you win the heart]. Well played Team Pakistan, the tweet reads as British envoy looks forward to Pakistan vs England upcoming tour.

As New Zealand cantered to victory by five wickets against England, Turner also shared an interesting tweet. “That was a rollercoaster. Now I wait for my other team to go through! Ab sab umeed Pakistan par hai! Congratulations”, the caption cited.

Meanwhile, Tuner also congratulated the New Zealand team for securing a place in the final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

On Thursday, Wade and Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Kangaroos into the final of the mega event with a five-wicket win over Pakistan.

