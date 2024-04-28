Search

Sports

Pakistan’s expected Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Who's In and Who's Out

Web Desk
12:19 PM | 28 Apr, 2024
Pakistan’s expected Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Who's In and Who's Out
Source: pcb

Team Pakistan, after finishing the New Zealand series, will be gearing up for T20 World Cup, the biggest cricket event slated to be held in June this year.

The anticipation for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is building. The event is 9th ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament. The tournament will feature sixteen squads competing for title.

T20 World Cup is an exciting event for cricket fans around the world, showcasing the best of t20 cricket talent.

Pakistan are in the same group as India and the two arch-rivals face each other in June. 

T20 World Cup 2024 Expected Squad

Player Role Stats Notes
Babar Azam Captain, Batter 3749 runs, 3 centuries, 33 half-centuries, Avg 41, SR 129 One of the best T20I batters globally, strike rate a topic of debate
Mohammad Rizwan Batter, Wicketkeeper Avg close to 50, 93 matches Forms good opening partnership with Babar Azam, strike rate discussed in media
Saim Ayub Batter Yet to perform for Pakistan, seen as next big talent Young left-handed batter, praised for talent, T20I World Cup chance to showcase skills
Fakhar Zaman Batter 1559 runs, 9 half-centuries, aggressive stroke player Only Pakistan batter to score 200 in ODI cricket, known for stylish shots and big hits
Iftikhar Ahmed Batter, All-rounder Showed good form in PSL 2024 Middle-order key player, compared to Misbah-ul-Haq for adaptability
Shadab Khan Bowler, All-rounder 106 wickets, 610 runs, economy rate 7, 95 matches Leg-spin bowler, useful with bat, seen as senior voice in team
Imad Wasim All-rounder Canny bowler, good variations, deceptive faster ball, 35 years old Can bat well, handy fielder, briefly retired before T20I World Cup 2024
Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Lead pacer, dangerous with new ball, swing and yorker specialist Struggled in recent months, lost Lahore Qalandars captaincy, still dangerous
Mohammad Amir Bowler Experienced, guile, swing and yorker specialist Made international comeback, lacks pace but has skill, can swing ball and bowl clever slower ball
Naseem Shah Bowler New ball specialist, can swing with pace, back from injury Injury in ODI World Cup 2023, return strengthens Pakistan's bowling
Abrar Ahmed Bowler Impressive economy rate, deceives with flight and turn Few games played, but talent evident, could play crucial role in T20 World Cup
Haris Rauf Bowler Pacer, good pace, difficult to score off, struggled with injuries Troubled by injuries, getting back to form, can make run-scoring difficult
Usman Khan Wicketkeeper, Batter 4 centuries, avg 36, SR 145, 39 games Strong batting stats, potential secondary wicketkeeper for Pakistan
Zaman Khan Bowler Deadly and accurate, action like Malinga, 6 wickets in 9 matches Comparisons to Malinga, accurate bowler, may provide backup in T20 World Cup
Usama Mir Bowler Impressed in PSL 2024, consistent in domestic cricket Competing for place with Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, recent form may earn him spot in playing XI for T20 World Cup

