Pakistan’s expected Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Who's In and Who's Out

Team Pakistan, after finishing the New Zealand series, will be gearing up for T20 World Cup, the biggest cricket event slated to be held in June this year.
The anticipation for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is building. The event is 9th ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament. The tournament will feature sixteen squads competing for title.
T20 World Cup is an exciting event for cricket fans around the world, showcasing the best of t20 cricket talent.
Pakistan are in the same group as India and the two arch-rivals face each other in June.
|Player
|Role
|Stats
|Notes
|Babar Azam
|Captain, Batter
|3749 runs, 3 centuries, 33 half-centuries, Avg 41, SR 129
|One of the best T20I batters globally, strike rate a topic of debate
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Batter, Wicketkeeper
|Avg close to 50, 93 matches
|Forms good opening partnership with Babar Azam, strike rate discussed in media
|Saim Ayub
|Batter
|Yet to perform for Pakistan, seen as next big talent
|Young left-handed batter, praised for talent, T20I World Cup chance to showcase skills
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batter
|1559 runs, 9 half-centuries, aggressive stroke player
|Only Pakistan batter to score 200 in ODI cricket, known for stylish shots and big hits
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Batter, All-rounder
|Showed good form in PSL 2024
|Middle-order key player, compared to Misbah-ul-Haq for adaptability
|Shadab Khan
|Bowler, All-rounder
|106 wickets, 610 runs, economy rate 7, 95 matches
|Leg-spin bowler, useful with bat, seen as senior voice in team
|Imad Wasim
|All-rounder
|Canny bowler, good variations, deceptive faster ball, 35 years old
|Can bat well, handy fielder, briefly retired before T20I World Cup 2024
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Bowler
|Lead pacer, dangerous with new ball, swing and yorker specialist
|Struggled in recent months, lost Lahore Qalandars captaincy, still dangerous
|Mohammad Amir
|Bowler
|Experienced, guile, swing and yorker specialist
|Made international comeback, lacks pace but has skill, can swing ball and bowl clever slower ball
|Naseem Shah
|Bowler
|New ball specialist, can swing with pace, back from injury
|Injury in ODI World Cup 2023, return strengthens Pakistan's bowling
|Abrar Ahmed
|Bowler
|Impressive economy rate, deceives with flight and turn
|Few games played, but talent evident, could play crucial role in T20 World Cup
|Haris Rauf
|Bowler
|Pacer, good pace, difficult to score off, struggled with injuries
|Troubled by injuries, getting back to form, can make run-scoring difficult
|Usman Khan
|Wicketkeeper, Batter
|4 centuries, avg 36, SR 145, 39 games
|Strong batting stats, potential secondary wicketkeeper for Pakistan
|Zaman Khan
|Bowler
|Deadly and accurate, action like Malinga, 6 wickets in 9 matches
|Comparisons to Malinga, accurate bowler, may provide backup in T20 World Cup
|Usama Mir
|Bowler
|Impressed in PSL 2024, consistent in domestic cricket
|Competing for place with Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, recent form may earn him spot in playing XI for T20 World Cup
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
