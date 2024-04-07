Pakistan announces squad for T20 series against New Zealand today

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to reveal 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand today on Sunday.

Pakistan is set to face Kiwis from April 18 and the visitors will reach South Asian nation on April 14.

Babar Azam will return as captain for the upcoming series after his recent reappointment as the Pakistan white ball captain.

Speculations were rife ahead of the squad announcement for this upcoming New Zealand series, with fast bowler Haris Rauf still recovering from a shoulder injury.

The players being considered for the series include Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Rizwan, and others. There are also reports that Shaheen Shah Afridi may miss part of the series to manage his workload, in line with the PCB's policy to reduce the burden on key fast bowlers.

Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Usman Khan, Wasim Jr, Irfan Niazi and Abbas Afridi will be part of the team.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman’s hand injury is being reviewed, and the final decision will be made as per the physician’s advice.