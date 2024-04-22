Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
SportsWorld

AI technology set to transform Paris 2024 Olympics

Web Desk
05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
AI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for the first time in Olympic competitions.

With the commencement of the Paris Olympics drawing near, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled an agenda incorporating AI technology into various services and tools, aimed at enhancing the Paris Olympics experience.

IOC President Thomas Bach introduced several AI-based services and tools that will be utilized to enhance the Paris Olympics. These services range from social media monitoring to athlete training and broadcasting, all set to play a crucial role in the competitions starting from July 26.

Bach emphasized the IOC's commitment to ensuring the uniqueness of the Olympic Games. He stated, "We are taking steps to ensure the individuality of the Olympic Games, and we have always been leaders in bringing change."

He further explained that with the rapid advancement of digital technology, particularly AI technology, they are once again at the forefront of transformation.

It is said to be the first time that a formal plan has been established for the use of AI in a significant event of the sports world.

It is being suggested that AI has the potential to replace humans in every field, but in the sports arena, athletes will always be the epitome of performance, although AI will assist them.

The IOC's partner company Intel will provide assistance in utilizing AI technology. The company's AI-designed apps will be used in various Paris venues, allowing spectators to witness their favorite athletes in action through immersive experiences.

Additionally, AI-designed Olympic videos will be transformed into 3D digital novelties that will be accessible at the Olympic Museum, offering visitors a unique insight into the Olympics.

Another tool will enhance the quality of live TV signals to 8K resolution/60 frames per second/HD, which will be broadcasted worldwide within seconds, thus significantly improving the live streaming experience.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

AI technology set to transform Paris 2024 Olympics

05:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

India opposition slams Modi over ‘hate speech’ 

03:17 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Commerce ministry employee arrested for selling honourary tickets of ...

03:06 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda sports diamond ring on engagement finger

10:21 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan to miss remaining matches of New Zealand T20 series

09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and ...

Most viewed

10:12 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Viral video: School principal caught getting facial done on duty, ...

06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live ...

08:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Who will be next PM of India as 968 million voters head to world’s ...

09:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

6,000 Palestinian mothers among 10,000 women killed in Gaza: UN

09:32 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

US sanctions Chinese, Belarusian firms for aiding Pakistan’s ...

09:38 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rindh beats India’s Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Ranveer Singh hit by deepfake video scandal

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: