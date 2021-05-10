Pakistan’s Azhar Ali sets Test cricket record
HARARE – With his brilliant performance in the Test series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan’s star batsman Azhar Ali has bagged another feat of his career.
The right-arm batsman after smashing the first ton in the first test against Zimbabwe in Harare became a player to score a Test century for the eighth straight year (2014-2021).
According to cricket analyst Mazhar Arshad, the same title is also held by New Zeland skipper Kane Williamson.
As a whole, Ali has completed 19 Test tons while he has secured fifth place in a list of national players with the most Test centuries.
Younis Khan is at the top of the list followed by Inzamam ul Haq, Javed Miandad, and Mohammad Yousaf respectively.
PAKvZIM: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in second Test to ... 01:03 PM | 10 May, 2021
HARARE – Shaheens on Monday beat Zimbabwe in the second Test by an innings and 147 runs, clinching the series ...
