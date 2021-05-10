PAKvZIM: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in second Test to clinch series 2-0
Web Desk
01:03 PM | 10 May, 2021
PAKvZIM: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in second Test to clinch series 2-0
Share

HARARE – Shaheens on Monday beat Zimbabwe in the second Test by an innings and 147 runs, clinching the series 2-0.

Men in green defeated the hosts by an innings and 147 runs, on the fourth day of the second and final Test at the Harare Sports Club and claimed the Test series.

Pakistan needed just one wicket which was taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The fast bowler bagged a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/52. Besides, Afridi blasting performance, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali also took five wickets as Pakistan closed in on victory by an innings having reduced hosts Zimbabwe to 220 for nine at the close on the third day.

The chevrons, who trailed 158 runs, lost 15 wickets on the day having been dismissed earlier for 132 in their first innings but held out in the fading light to force the game into the fourth day.

Zimbabwe’s right-handed batsman Regis Chakabva managed to score 80 in the second innings that included 13 fours and two sixes. Stand-in captain Taylor also smashed 49 from 31 balls but the hosts could not stem the rush as the Pakistani bowler picked up all the wickets.

PAKvZIM – Pakistan on verge of whitewashing ... 12:29 AM | 10 May, 2021

HARARE – Bad light stopped Pakistan when they were just one wicket away from a second successive innings win ...

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali took 5 wickets for Pakistan, giving away only 27 runs.

PAKvZIM: Pakistan in strong position after Abid ... 02:05 PM | 7 May, 2021

HARARE – Abid Ali struck his first Test century since December 2019 and Azhar Ali registered his 18th on the ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam voted ICC Player of the Month
01:33 PM | 10 May, 2021
Babar Azam pays rich tribute to his mother
11:03 AM | 10 May, 2021
PAKvZIM – Pakistan on verge of whitewashing ...
12:29 AM | 10 May, 2021
WATCH – Shahid Afridi listening Asma-ul-Husna ...
04:05 PM | 9 May, 2021
PAKvZIM – Pakistan on top after Abid Ali hits ...
08:00 PM | 8 May, 2021
Top cricketers who married athletes
09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz invites Aijaz Aslam on a date
02:56 PM | 10 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr