Haider Ali wins gold medal at Asian Para Games

WAPDA athlete Haider Ali won the gold medal for Pakistan in the men's discus throw at the 4th Para-Asian Games 2023, held in China.

He threw the discus 51.23 metres.

Haider Ali also won a gold medal for Pakistan in the discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar felicitated Haider Ali, a Pakistani paraolympian on securing gold medal for the nation.

“A moment of immense pride for the whole nation, as Haider Ali, a Pakistani paraolympian, secures the Gold in Discus throw at the 4th Para-Asian Games in Hangzhou, China! Your dedication, resilience, and this remarkable achievement inspires us all. Congratulations, Haider Ali!”, he said in a social media post on X.