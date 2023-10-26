  

HBL, P@SHA join forces to position Pakistan as a tech destination

06:55 PM | 26 Oct, 2023
HBL, P@SHA join forces to position Pakistan as a tech destination
Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif, Dr. Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor – SB, Muhammad Zohaib, Chairman - P@SHA attended the signing ceremony.

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif has said that no doubt about the potential in Pakistan's IT sector, the industry is playing a significant role in the stability of the country's economy, and the government is taking vigorous steps to provide all possible facilities to the IT industry.

There is a need to be branded in Pakistan and marketed globally in the desired manner. He said this while addressing the signing ceremony for the strategic partnership between HBL and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) held at the HBL Tower in Karachi on Thursday.

Dr Umar Saif further said, “I am delighted to be part of the event and hope that this collaboration will play a vital role in fostering the growth and development of the IT sector domestically and internationally.” Mentioning the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the IT Minister said that all required facilities are being provided to boost the IT and telecom sectors.

Dr Saif highlighted the SIFC’s recent decision that IT companies can now retain 50% of their revenue in US dollar accounts. These companies will also be provided with corporate debit cards by the banks, which can be freely used to make international payments. This step has been taken on the recommendation of the IT industry (P@SHA) aimed to encourage the Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) to boost export earnings and bring additional foreign exchange into the country.

It is worth mentioning here that HBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank, has entered a multi-year partnership with P@SHA, the country’s only IT industry association, to support them in launching a series of impactful engagements locally and globally. Through this collaboration, HBL aims to join forces with P@SHA in positioning Pakistan as a growing tech destination in the global market. The Bank’s extensive collaboration with IT and digital stakeholders has given it a deep understanding of the industry’s needs, enabling it to offer tailored financial and technological solutions.

Commenting on the initiative, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said, “We believe that the IT industry has the potential to be a major driver of economic growth and job creation in Pakistan. HBL’s collaboration with P@SHA is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’. It will provide an opportunity for HBL to engage with key stakeholders in the IT, freelancer, software, and gaming industry and showcase its innovative financial solutions and services that can meet the specific needs of the IT sector.”

At the occasion, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman – P@SHA, said: “With HBL by our side, P@SHA is ready to embark on a transformative journey for Pakistan's tech landscape. This strategic partnership will propel us toward realizing our vision of making Pakistan a hub for technology excellence. Together, we will open new doors of opportunity, innovation, and global recognition for our IT industry.”

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

