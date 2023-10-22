Shaheen Afridi close to setting a new record

Shaheen Afridi, the main pacer for Pakistan, may set yet another record while competing in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The lanky pacer, who has taken 95 wickets in 48 games so far, could surpass 100 ODI wickets for Pakistan the quickest.

Saqlain Mushtaq, a legendary Pakistani off-spinner, currently owns the record after accomplishing the feat in 53 games.

Shaheen needs to take five wickets over the course of his next four games in order to surpass Saqlain's record.

As of yesterday, Afridi surpassed former Green Shirts bowler Mohammad Amir to have the second-most international wickets for Pakistan among left-arm pacers.

The achievement was accomplished by the 23-year-old on Friday in Bengaluru during the 18th World Cup match versus Australia.

Before Friday's match against Australia, Afridi had 259 wickets, same as Amir. With his first two wickets in last match yesterday, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, Shaheen formally passed the 31-year-old and is now second only to the legendary Wasim Akram in terms of most wickets for the Green Shirts.