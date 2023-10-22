“Mental health is a serious concern,” Sonya Hussyn says while celebrating World Mental Health Day

Pakistani actress, Sonya Hussyn, celebrated World Mental Health Day by addressing an audience in Karachi and reminded her virtual followers to not only take mental health as a significant part of their lives but also to check on other people.

Taking to Instagram, the Tich Button shared photos from her address and penned an important note on mental health for her fans to ponder over.

Celebrating “WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY,” the Tinkay Ka Sahara star began in the caption.

Emphasizing how mental health is crucial and a “serious concern” in the world, Hussyn opined that talking about the issue and raising awareness is significant in battling the problems. On top of that, the actress reminded her 3 million fans to “be kind to one another.”

“Mental health is a serious concern in our world of today,” she stated adding that it is especially concerning “in our country where most of us are suffering from one kind of mental stigma or other.”

“We should all do our very best to talk about this issue in greater detail and raise awareness on it and above all be kind to one another,” the Nazo actress stated.

“that is the basis of humanity!!” Hussyn highlighted.

Expressing gratitude for the remarkable opportunity, the star said, “I am truly Honoured to be a part of this meaningful event organized by the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at JPMC.”

“It's extremely important that we emphasize this cause, as people often find it hard to voice,” she noted.

