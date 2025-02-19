Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Jazz’s Tamasha to Stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live in Pakistan

Jazzs Tamasha To Stream Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Live In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Tamasha, Pakistan’s leading digital entertainment platform by Jazz, is set to bring the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to cricket fans across the country with high-definition live streaming. This marks a historic moment as Pakistan hosts an official ICC event for the first time in 29 years, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

As the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan enters the competition with high stakes, further fueling anticipation among cricket enthusiasts. Tamasha will serve as the digital flag-bearer of the tournament, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action, no matter where they are.

Aamer Ejaz, President Digital Platforms at Jazz, commented on the development, stating, “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a historic moment for Pakistan, bringing an official ICC event to our home ground after three decades. With Pakistan defending its Champions Trophy title, the stakes are higher than ever, making this tournament even more thrilling. Through Tamasha, we are not only delivering seamless live streaming but also creating an immersive experience that brings fans closer to the action like never before.”

Beyond live HD streaming, Tamasha is redefining the cricket-watching experience by integrating interactive features such as the SportsX fantasy league, real-time viewer engagement, and trivia challenges with exciting prizes. This innovative approach will bring fans closer to the game, making them an active part of the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match. One of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament—the showdown between Pakistan and India—is scheduled for February 23, promising an electrifying contest for cricket fans worldwide. With Tamasha, cricket lovers can experience every thrilling moment of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, streamed seamlessly on their mobile screens.

With over 16 million monthly active users, Tamasha is Pakistan’s premier digital entertainment platform, offering live sports, movies, TV shows, and more. In 2024, it delivered 12.5 billion minutes of content, hosted 250 days of live action, and expanded its on-demand library to 3,900+ hours. A record 9 million users tuned in for a single match, driving 70% year-on-year growth and 34 million interactions. With 750 million+ ad impressions, Tamasha continues to redefine streaming in Pakistan, setting the stage for an even bigger 2025.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search