Desert Vipers rope in Shaheen Afridi for second edition of ILT20

DUBAI – Pakistan’s bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has joined the Desert Vipers for the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 2.
The announcement was made by the franchise in a statement. With 229 wickets in the shortest format of the cricket, the left-arm pacer is one of the most favourite choices around the world.
"All-format Pakistan superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads the new players signings list for the DP World ILT20 Season 2. The fast bowler who has made a stunning impression around the world with his pacy left-arm deliveries (229 wickets in 161 T20s) will play for the inaugural season’s finalists Desert Vipers," read the statement.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It's a plane ✈️<br>It's a bird ????<br>It's ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ????<br><br>Brace yourselves, the ???????? sensation is now loading in ❤️???? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DesertVipers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DesertVipers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShaheenShahAfridi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShaheenShahAfridi</a> <a href="https://t.co/68NGCcYHBK">pic.twitter.com/68NGCcYHBK</a></p>— Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDesertVipers/status/1691000256304168960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The franchise said the full list the squad for the World ILT20 Season 2, which is set to take place in January-February 2024, will be released in coming days.
It also hailed Shaheen's achievement in bowling saying that the pacer has made phenomenal progress across formats since his T20I debut in 2018.
With his exceptional performance, he was presented the ICC Player of the Year in 2021 when he also earned the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.
Meanwhile, Afridi has expressed excitement over joining the Vipers. “I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE, and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming DP World ILT20," Shaheen was quoted as saying in a media report.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
