05:13 PM | 14 Aug, 2023
Desert Vipers rope in Shaheen Afridi for second edition of ILT20
DUBAI – Pakistan’s bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has joined the Desert Vipers for the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 2.

The announcement was made by the franchise in a statement. With 229 wickets in the shortest format of the cricket, the left-arm pacer is one of the most favourite choices around the world.

"All-format Pakistan superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads the new players signings list for the DP World ILT20 Season 2. The fast bowler who has made a stunning impression around the world with his pacy left-arm deliveries (229 wickets in 161 T20s) will play for the inaugural season’s finalists Desert Vipers," read the statement.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It&#39;s a plane ✈️<br>It&#39;s a bird ????<br>It&#39;s ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ????<br><br>Brace yourselves, the ???????? sensation is now loading in ❤️???? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DesertVipers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DesertVipers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShaheenShahAfridi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShaheenShahAfridi</a> <a href="https://t.co/68NGCcYHBK">pic.twitter.com/68NGCcYHBK</a></p>&mdash; Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDesertVipers/status/1691000256304168960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The franchise said the full list the squad for the World ILT20 Season 2, which is set to take place in January-February 2024, will be released in coming days.

It also hailed Shaheen's achievement in bowling saying that the pacer has made phenomenal progress across formats since his T20I debut in 2018.

With his exceptional performance, he was presented the ICC Player of the Year in 2021 when he also earned the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Meanwhile, Afridi has expressed excitement over joining the Vipers. “I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE, and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming DP World ILT20," Shaheen was quoted as saying in a media report. 

Latest

