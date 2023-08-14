UAE astronaut joins Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations from space

DUBAI – UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has felicitated the Pakistani nation on its Independence Day celebrations from space.

Dr Al Neyadi shared a photo of Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad, taken from the International Space Station on Monday.

In his message shared on social media platform X, he wrote: “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE”.

شام بخیر #پاکستان

“As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture. Here's your capital, Islamabad, from space,” he added.

More than one million Pakistani expatriates live in the UAE, making them the second-largest expatriate population after India.

Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm.

A large number of Pakistani community members along with their families attended the event. Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hoited the flag.

In his message, he conveyed felicitations to 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE on the Independence Day. “I hop that our community while building on the proud legacy, would continue to strive for progress, prosperity and stability of both Pakistan and the UAE”.