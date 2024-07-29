TLP deputy amir arrested in Okara for issuing threats to CJP Isa

LAHORE – Police have arrested Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Deputy Amir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah from Okara in a case related to issuing threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and inciting violence against judiciary.

Police said Shah was hidden at an unknown location in Okara when he was taken into custody. The move comes after he was booked for provocative remarks against the chief justice and judiciary.

The case was registered against TLP Deputy Amir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

He has been booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, and interfering in official affairs

The FIR states that the TLP leader during a protest outside Lahore Press Club provoked people against judiciary and announced a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who kills chief justice of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced taking stern action against people involved in threating the top judge of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the law will take its course against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against CJP Isa.

He regretted that an attempt is being made to create chaos and spark bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said believing in the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith. He said the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.