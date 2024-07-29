TLP deputy amir arrested in Okara for issuing threats to CJP Isa

LAHORE – Police have arrested Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Deputy Amir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah from Okara in a case related to issuing threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and inciting violence against judiciary.
Police said Shah was hidden at an unknown location in Okara when he was taken into custody. The move comes after he was booked for provocative remarks against the chief justice and judiciary.
The case was registered against TLP Deputy Amir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.
He has been booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, and interfering in official affairs
The FIR states that the TLP leader during a protest outside Lahore Press Club provoked people against judiciary and announced a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who kills chief justice of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the federal government has announced taking stern action against people involved in threating the top judge of the country.
Addressing a press conference, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the law will take its course against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against CJP Isa.
He regretted that an attempt is being made to create chaos and spark bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.
He said believing in the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith. He said the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
