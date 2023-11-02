Saudi Arabia issues flight schedule for Hajj 2024

RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has released the schedule of flights for Hajj 2024.

As per the official notification issued by GACA, pre-Hajj flights will begin on May 9, 2024 and post-Hajj flights will begin on June 20. Flights carrying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will continue to arrive until June 10.

Hajj pilgrims will start returning to their home countries on June 20 and the last Hajj flight will leave on July 21, 2024.

The notification also states that airlines from various countries, including the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), can submit applications for pre and post-Hajj flight operations until January 1, 2024.

This scheduling is a crucial part of the preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia says it is going to welcome a record number of pilgrims this year and all arrangements in this regard have been finalized.