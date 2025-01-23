Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

New Los Angeles Wildfire spreads quickly as US authorities move to evacuate thousands

SANTA MONICA – Situation remained grim in sprawling town of Los Angeles in California where fresh evacuations were ordered as Hughes Fire erupted in Northern County on Wednesday.

A wildfire dubbed Hughes Fire quickly spreads to over 9,400 acres by the afternoon, pushing authorities for quick evacuations for thousands of residents in nearby communities. Challenges remain as high winds and dry conditions continue to fuel its spread in parts of California.

Thousands are under evacuation orders, while officials are moving prisoners from a nearby jail. Authorities are concerned that the fire could spread further if it crosses Castaic Lake, which is currently acting as a natural buffer to protect the Castaic area. The region remained under red flag warning as 20-30 mph are being reported.

In addition to the Hughes Fire, two smaller fires erupted near Oceanside and San Diego. Both fires are now under control, with evacuation orders lifted in those areas.

A sigh of relief for Califronia residents as showers are expected this week, offering potential reprieve from the fire threat, though it also raises concerns about mudslides and flooding, especially in areas that have been scorched by the fires.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve.

New US President Donald Trump also shared concerns about the ablaze, focusing on impact they had on region. He is expected to visit California on Friday.

 

