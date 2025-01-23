Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI’s Naeem Panjautha, PML-N’s Akthar Wali Khan get into physical fight during Live TV Show

ISLAMABAD – A prime-time show on a local Pakistani television turned violent when leaders of rival PML-N and PTI clashed on air, trading blows against each other over a heated argument.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Akhtar Wali Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Naeem Haider Panjautha resorted to physical confrontation, with their brawl captured in a video, and is doing rounds online.

The duo, who participated as political analysts in ‘Aisa Nahi Chalay Ga’ program of Bol News, and during the debate, both shared insulting comments about each other’s political leadership. PML-N leader called Tyrian White an illegitimate child of Imran Khan. Panjautha then hits him back, making the same comments about the current Punjab Chief Minister, daughter of PML-N supremo.

The situation escalated and other members and the production team intervened and separated the two leaders. The captured clip shows the two trading blows to each other. The fight comes after Senator Afnan Ullah (PML-N) and Sher Afzal Marwat (PTI) roughed up each other in a different TV show.

The viral video of the recent brawl sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many condemning the behavior of the political leaders while others debate the growing tensions between the two major political parties.

PML-N senator tells Islamabad Police Imran Khan s lawyer beat him up on live show

