QUA, COMSATS, NUST among top Pakistani Universities in THE Rankings 2025; See full list

ISLAMABAD – At least four dozen Pakistani universities make their mark in Times Higher Education Global Rankings 2025, with Quaid-i-Azam University remaining at top, followed by Air University and CUST.
As per the report, 47 universities from fifth most populated nation made it to prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025 amid improving presence in global higher education landscape.
Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad clinched first a spot in 401-500 range, with an overall score of 46.0–49.2. It topped in research quality (84.4) and has a strong international outlook. Teaching method got (31.6) and research environment (23.6) scores are relatively lower, suggesting room for improvement in academic instruction and research infrastructure.
COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, National University of Sciences and Technology Islamabad, Sukkur IBA University, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, and University of Malakand Dir Lower also made among top institutions.
THE Rankings 2025 Pakistan
|Rank
|Name
|Overall Rating
|401–500
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|46.0–49.2
|601–800
|Air University
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|Capital University of Science and Technology
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|Government College University Faisalabad
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|Sukkur IBA University
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|University of Malakand
|38.2–43.2
|801–1000
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Central Punjab
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Gujrat
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Lahore
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Management and Technology
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of the Punjab
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|34.5–38.1
|1001–1200
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Bahria University
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Government College University Lahore
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Hazara University Mansehra
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Institute of Space Technology
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Islamia College Peshawar
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|30.7–34.4
The fresh rankings comprise over 2,000 varieties from more than 100 nations. Oxford University retains its top position for the ninth consecutive year, bolstered by improvements in teaching and industry engagement. Massachusetts Institute of Technology also climbed to second place, surpassing Stanford, which now ranks sixth. China’s universities are also moving up in the rankings, while Australia’s top universities have seen a decline in reputation and international outlook.
