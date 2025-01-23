QUA, COMSATS, NUST among top Pakistani Universities in THE Rankings 2025; See full list

ISLAMABAD – At least four dozen Pakistani universities make their mark in Times Higher Education Global Rankings 2025, with Quaid-i-Azam University remaining at top, followed by Air University and CUST.

As per the report, 47 universities from fifth most populated nation made it to prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025 amid improving presence in global higher education landscape.

Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad clinched first a spot in 401-500 range, with an overall score of 46.0–49.2. It topped in research quality (84.4) and has a strong international outlook. Teaching method got (31.6) and research environment (23.6) scores are relatively lower, suggesting room for improvement in academic instruction and research infrastructure.

COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, National University of Sciences and Technology Islamabad, Sukkur IBA University, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, and University of Malakand Dir Lower also made among top institutions.

THE Rankings 2025 Pakistan

Rank Name Overall Rating 401–500 Quaid-i-Azam University 46.0–49.2 601–800 Air University 38.2–43.2 601–800 Capital University of Science and Technology 38.2–43.2 601–800 COMSATS University Islamabad 38.2–43.2 601–800 Government College University Faisalabad 38.2–43.2 601–800 National University of Sciences and Technology 38.2–43.2 601–800 Sukkur IBA University 38.2–43.2 601–800 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 38.2–43.2 601–800 University of Malakand 38.2–43.2 801–1000 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 34.5–38.1 801–1000 International Islamic University, Islamabad 34.5–38.1 801–1000 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 34.5–38.1 801–1000 Lahore University of Management Sciences 34.5–38.1 801–1000 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 34.5–38.1 801–1000 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Central Punjab 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Gujrat 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Lahore 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Management and Technology 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of the Punjab 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 34.5–38.1 1001–1200 Bahauddin Zakariya University 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Bahria University 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Government College University Lahore 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Hazara University Mansehra 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Institute of Space Technology 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Islamia College Peshawar 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences 30.7–34.4

The fresh rankings comprise over 2,000 varieties from more than 100 nations. Oxford University retains its top position for the ninth consecutive year, bolstered by improvements in teaching and industry engagement. Massachusetts Institute of Technology also climbed to second place, surpassing Stanford, which now ranks sixth. China’s universities are also moving up in the rankings, while Australia’s top universities have seen a decline in reputation and international outlook.