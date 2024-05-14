Over 30 Pakistani institutions listed in Young University Rankings 2024

As many as 33 Pakistani institutions have been ranked by Times Higher Education in its Young University Rankings 2024. Unfortunately, not a single one could make it to the Top 100.

The rankings overall features 76 Pakistani universities as remaining have been given the status of “reporter” in the list.

National University of Sciences and Technology has been ranked 142 while COMSATS University Islamabad stands at 154th spot. Following is the complete list of Pakistani universities listed in the rankings:

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

The table is based on the same performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings, but the weightings have been adjusted to give less weight to reputation.

The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

The 2024 ranking includes 673 universities, up from 605 in 2023. A further 499 institutions are listed with “reporter” status, meaning that they provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore tops the league table for the second year in a row.

Hong Kong continues to have a strong presence in the top 10, but it’s a mixed picture in terms of individual university performance. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has slipped from second to third place and Hong Kong Polytechnic University from fourth to seventh, but City University of Hong Kong has risen two places to fourth.

Turkey has the highest number of institutions ranked, at 58, followed by India with 55 and Iran with 46.