Lahore Zoo closed for three months

Due to an upgrading project, the Lahore Zoo will be temporarily closed for three months beginning on November 7.

The Lahore Zoo will be closed till January 31.

The initiative, which is anticipated to cost about Rs. 5 billion, would allow tourists to view endangered species through virtual reality and introduce new creatures like pandas.

Lahore Zoo's animals will be moved to Changa Manga and Jallo Forest Safari Park during the shutdown.

A committee has already been established by the zoo administration to provide suggestions for the relocation of the animals.

As soon as the recommendations are accepted, the animals will be moved.

The Lahore Zoo's raising project aims to provide improvements to the amenities for both tourists and animals.

Currently, nearly 1,300 animals, many of which are endangered species, call the zoo home.

It is anticipated that the initiative would increase zoo attendance and contribute to the public's understanding of animal conservation.