Summer Vacations in Punjab schools to be extended after August 15?

LAHORE – Summer Vacations in Punjab schools are about to end in mid August, and students and parents are confused about reports of extension in holidays.

As aparents and school administrators remain uncertain about whether the provincial government will extend the summer break due to ongoing rains, SED and other department are yet to share any update.

All schools across are set to resume classes on August 15. However, many families are still awaiting official confirmation, as the government has yet to make a final decision on the matter.

Any potential extension of the holidays will depend on the weather conditions at the time. The situation is being monitored, and any change to the schedule will be communicated accordingly as per reports.

New School Timings after Summer Break

Single-Shift Schools:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Parents and teachers across the province are urging authorities to take timely action based on prevailing temperatures to ensure student safety. Until then, the official reopening date remains unchanged.