Pakistan showcases South Asia’s first MIRV-capable ballistic missile Ababeel at military parade 

04:26 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan celebrated its national day amid display of its military might at annual parade in federal capital on Saturday (March 23).

Mechanized columns including tanks, armored personnel carriers, rocket launchers, air defense system, guns, UAVs, short and long range missiles were showcased on the occasion. 

Amid display of other missiles Ra'ad, Nasr, Babur, Shaheen, and Ghauri, the parade witnessed the first-ever public appearance of the MIRV-capable Ababeel surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile system. 

ABABEEL is South Asia’s first MIRV-capable ballistic missile with a range of 2,200 kilometres.

In October 2023, Pakistan carried out its second test launch of the Ababeel weapon system, which is the first in South Asia to have reached the testing phase that has been designed to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).

04:26 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

07:16 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

04:31 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

