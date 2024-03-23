Pakistan Day Parade: Stunning fly-past by Pakistan Air Force JF-17, J-10C jets steals show

Pakistan's top civil-military officials and foreign dignitaries witnessed a splendid airshow as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations in Islamabad on Saturday.

A stunning flypast got everyone's attention at the Armed Forces parade whereas Special Service Group (SSG) commandos, and paratroopers displayed their professional skills and received a standing ovation.

Mirage fighter jets, JF-17 Thunder, F-7PG Fighter Aircraft, and the latest J-10C fighter plane displayed aerial maneuvers in the fly-past.

Pakistan Navy's anti-submarine fighter jets, Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) C-130 transport aircraft, and other aircraft and helicopters equipped with state-of-the-art reconnaissance systems also took part in the spectacular fly-past.