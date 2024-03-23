Islamabad Weather Update: More rains expected in capital as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

Islamabad Weather Update: Light rain-wind, and thunderstorm will lash Islamabad and parts of Pakistan as new weather system enters in the country.
As per the advisory shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad and several regions will receive rains over the weekend.
In its advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country today.
On Saturday, it was cloudy in the capital, and temperature spanned between 16 and 27°C.
The country's federal capital witnessed improvement in air quality and AQI stand around 80.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Most parts of country will experience dry weather, with partly cloudy conditions in the upper regions during the day. However, there is a chance of light rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central and southern Punjab, and northern Balochistan.
Potohar Region, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan will also receive rain in the evening.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2024/pakistan-braces-for-more-rains-as-ndma-issues-weather-alert
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.