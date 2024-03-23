Search

Islamabad Weather Update: More rains expected in capital as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

Web Desk
12:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

Islamabad Weather Update: Light rain-wind, and thunderstorm will lash Islamabad and parts of Pakistan as new weather system enters in the country.

As per the advisory shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad and several regions will receive rains over the weekend. 

In its advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country today.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Saturday, it was cloudy in the capital, and temperature spanned between 16 and 27°C.

Islamabad Air Quality

The country's federal capital witnessed improvement in air quality and AQI stand around 80. 

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Most parts of country will experience dry weather, with partly cloudy conditions in the upper regions during the day. However, there is a chance of light rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central and southern Punjab, and northern Balochistan.

Potohar Region, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan will also receive rain in the evening.

