Moscow Attacks: Death toll rises to 93; ISIS claims responsibility for shooting

ISIS-K, an Afghan affiliate of Daesh is looking to expand its operations globally after Moscow concert attack in which scores of Russian citizens were killed while hundreds were injured.
The terror group increasingly focused on Moscow since US exit from Afghanistan. The group earlier carried out twin bombings in Iran, killing nearly 100 people as ISIS-K and its allies maintain a safe haven in Afghanistan and are developing their networks globally.
As of Saturday morning, the death toll in Russia's worst shooting in 2 decades rises to 93 Moscow concert hall attack, per Russia’s state-run agency. At least 187 people, including eight children, were also injured.
After the attack, Moscow Mayor canceled all mass gatherings in the capital for the weekend. Meanwhile, Russian railways, civil aviation and other departments have beefed up security.
Russian cops arrested 2 suspects of carrying out Moscow attack. The suspects were detained in Bryansk region, following a car chase. Other suspects fled into a nearby forest and are being pursued, he added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping also expressed strong condemnation of attack and extended condolences to President Putin. He emphasized Beijing's opposition to all forms of terrorism and its firm support for Moscow's efforts to protect its national security and stability.
EU stated that it was shocked and appalled by the terror attack, condemning any attacks against civilians and expressing solidarity with affected Russian nationals.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.