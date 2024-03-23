Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault becomes richest person with £32bn gain

LVMH founder Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault, a pioneer of luxury goods, becomes world richest person after increasing his fortune by whopping 32.3 billion dollars in a single day.

He outclassed Jeff Bezos to became the richest person in the world. The owner of luxury brand solidified his position as the richest person in the world as his wealth soared by staggerign $32.3 billion, 89 billion Pakistani rupees.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bernard Arnault's fortune saw increase by more than $32 billion in a single day. His net worth swelled to $230 billion.

Earlier, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos surpassed Bernard Arnault, but now he is in second place with $202 billion.

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who ruled world with richest person, slides down to number three in richest person list with $185 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is currently in fourth place with $181 billion in assets.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world with $154 billion.



Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. He runs the conglomerate that owns a wide range of luxury brands in various sectors, including fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and wines and alcohol brands.

Some of the top brands under LVMH include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, Fendi, Sephora, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, and many others.