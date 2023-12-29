Meet the richest woman in history — $100 Billion owner François Bettencourt-Meyer

For the first time, a woman made history by becoming the richest lady with a mind blowing amount of money in her bank account!
According to a Bloomberg report, a French woman named François Bettencourt-Meyer's assets have exceeded $100 billion, and if that wasn't enough, François also clinched the title of being the first woman to achieve such a milestone in history.
François is the owner of one of the most popular makeup brand companies in the world, and is the 12th richest person in the world along with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Amancio Ortega, and Gautam Adani.
The 70-year-old is the only child of her parents, and inherited the empire L'Oréal group of companies founded by her father. After her mother's death in 2017, François got 33 percent of the company's shares including other assets.
She currently serves as the vice-chairperson of the world's largest cosmetic company.
Francoise Beton Court Meyers likes to write and has authored several books on various topics.
François spends her daily dedicated time playing the piano and is also actively involved in charity work.
However, the most recent addition to Francois Bettencourt-Meyer's wealth is L'Oréal's high performance on the stock exchange this year, its highest since 1998.
François and her family own about 35 percent of the L'Oreal company, making them the single largest shareholders. Her husband is the company's CEO and sons Jean-Victor Meyers and Nicholas Meyers serve as directors.
