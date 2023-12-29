Nepra increases power tariff for K-Electric consumers

KARACHI — The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a price increase on Friday in response to the caretaker government's request to keep the nation's power tariff consistent.

The electricity regulatory body authorised a spike of Rs1.72 per unit for K-Electric (KE) customers due to third-quarter adjustment costs from the previous fiscal year, as per the notification released.

According to the notification, an increase of Rs 1.25 per unit was allowed for the January–March 2023 adjustment period, while an additional Rs 0.47 per unit was sanctioned for the October–December 2022 adjustment period.

The federal government received official notice of the electricity price hike from the national power regulatory body, NEPRA. In the meanwhile, Karachi energy consumers would be required to pay additional fees on their bills from January to March 2024.

NEPRA said earlier this month that all customer categories—aside from lifeline and K-Electric users—will see an increase in power tariffs of Rs1.15 per unit.

The power regulatory body said that NEPRA has authorised an increase in electricity rates after the first quarter of the current fiscal year's monthly fuel adjustment.