Senior tax lawyer Zia Haider passes away

LAHORE – Senior tax lawyer and former minister excise and taxation, Punjab, Syed Zia Haider Rizvi has passed away in the provincial capital, his his family announced today.

His funeral will be offered tomorrow, December 30, 2023 after Zuhr prayers at 2.30pm at Mohammadi Mosque Hali Road, Gulberg.

Zia Haider Rizvi appeared in many of the major tax and allied cases and successfully represents the clients before ITAT, High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He started his law education in Pakistan and later specialised in Fiscal, Commercial, Accountancy and Banking Laws from London.

He remained minister for Excise and Taxation, Punjab (Pakistan) during the interim period of Malik Meraj Khalid, Care-taker Prime Minister of Pakistan in the year 1996-97.

He was also Honorary Consul General of Thailand at Lahore (Pakistan) since 1996 to 2005.

He also represented Pakistan to Non-Government Organization Conference at United Nations, New York, on various occasions.