Search

Pakistan

Senior tax lawyer Zia Haider passes away

Web Desk
07:47 PM | 29 Dec, 2023
Senior tax lawyer Zia Haider passes away

LAHORE – Senior tax lawyer and former minister excise and taxation, Punjab, Syed Zia Haider Rizvi has passed away in the provincial capital, his his family announced today.

His funeral will be offered tomorrow, December 30, 2023 after Zuhr prayers at 2.30pm at Mohammadi Mosque Hali Road, Gulberg.

Zia Haider Rizvi appeared in many of the major tax and allied cases and successfully represents the clients before ITAT, High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan. 

He started his law education in Pakistan and later specialised in Fiscal, Commercial, Accountancy and Banking Laws from London.

He remained minister for Excise and Taxation, Punjab (Pakistan) during the interim period of Malik Meraj Khalid, Care-taker Prime Minister of Pakistan in the year 1996-97. 

He was also Honorary Consul General of Thailand at Lahore (Pakistan) since 1996 to 2005.

He also represented Pakistan to Non-Government Organization Conference at United Nations, New York, on various occasions.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:21 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Former diplomat Riaz Khokhar passes away

12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Senior Pakistani actor Nisar Qadri passes away at 82

10:44 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan's uncle Javed Zaman Khan passes away

03:15 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Sindh directs banks to deduct 13% additional tax on online ad payments

05:21 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

SHC declares property tax collection by Cantonment Boards illegal

01:33 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Road travel to get costlier as Punjab approves toll tax on 18 more ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Hafeez criticises umpiring mistakes as Australia's Test victory over Pakistan

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.

Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.8 284.55
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.78 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price - 29 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: