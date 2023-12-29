'Ijazat': Mehwish Hayat and HSY starrer telefilm's trailer out now!

Mehwish Hayat stands as a colossal star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, boasting a career spanning numerous successful years. While she initially graced the screens with her presence, her recent focus has shifted predominantly towards the world of cinema. Known for delivering hits such as "Jawani Phir Nahin Aani," "Punjab Nahin Jaongi," "London Nahin Jaonga," and "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan," she has become a force to be reckoned with.

In a significant move, Mehwish expanded her horizons to Hollywood, capturing hearts in Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel." Beyond her acting prowess, she has ventured into production, establishing her own production house in the UK. With a commitment to portraying the authentic face of Pakistani culture and values, Mehwish Hayat is on a mission to make a meaningful impact.

Meanwhile, HSY (Hasan Sheheryar Yasin), a maestro in the world of fashion design, made an impressive television debut with "Pehli Si Mohabbat," showcasing unexpected acting prowess. His foray into the cinematic realm with the movie "Ishrat Made In China" further demonstrated his versatility.

Excitingly, the dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and HSY is set to make a return to television with their upcoming telefilm titled "Ijazat." Penned by the esteemed Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the telefilm exudes a captivating aura, promising mystery and intrigue.

