'Ijazat': Mehwish Hayat and HSY starrer telefilm's trailer out now!

Mehwish Hayat stands as a colossal star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, boasting a career spanning numerous successful years. While she initially graced the screens with her presence, her recent focus has shifted predominantly towards the world of cinema. Known for delivering hits such as "Jawani Phir Nahin Aani," "Punjab Nahin Jaongi," "London Nahin Jaonga," and "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan," she has become a force to be reckoned with.
In a significant move, Mehwish expanded her horizons to Hollywood, capturing hearts in Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel." Beyond her acting prowess, she has ventured into production, establishing her own production house in the UK. With a commitment to portraying the authentic face of Pakistani culture and values, Mehwish Hayat is on a mission to make a meaningful impact.
Meanwhile, HSY (Hasan Sheheryar Yasin), a maestro in the world of fashion design, made an impressive television debut with "Pehli Si Mohabbat," showcasing unexpected acting prowess. His foray into the cinematic realm with the movie "Ishrat Made In China" further demonstrated his versatility.
Excitingly, the dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and HSY is set to make a return to television with their upcoming telefilm titled "Ijazat." Penned by the esteemed Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the telefilm exudes a captivating aura, promising mystery and intrigue.
Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.
Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.8
|284.55
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.78
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
