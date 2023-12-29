Hafeez criticises umpiring mistakes as Australia's Test victory over Pakistan

After a dominant performance in Friday's second Test, Australia completed an unbeatable 2-0 series victory against Pakistan.

Pakistan failed to reach the 317-run goal set by the hosts as Australia defeated the visitors for 237 runs in the second innings to seal the victory. Australia's supremacy was reinforced by the outstanding performance of captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc's significant four-wicket haul.

Even still, Pakistan's quest for victory was clouded by controversial umpiring calls that soured the match. After Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed, the match took a contentious turn, with the wicketkeeper-batsman appearing obviously shocked.

The pivotal moment came when Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind against Rizwan in the 61st over of Pakistan's second innings. When the on-field umpire first ruled that Cummins' glove may have touched Rizwan, Cummins chose to have the play reviewed.

The on-field ruling was reversed after the third umpire reviewed the play, examined many angles, and found a spike as the ball crossed the wrist band. But at the critical time, Rizwan turned his back on the ball, making it impossible for the hotspot technology to register any mark.

Speaking on the team's performance, Pakistan Team Manager Muhammad Hafeez congratulated Australia on their victory and expressed gratitude for the team's bravery, determination, and zeal in winning.

"Let me start by congratulating Australia on winning the series. They were good cricket players. In my capacity as team manager, I am very pleased of the Pakistani squad's bravery, sincerity, and zeal for winning. Even while we accept our collective shortcomings, it's critical to draw attention to the uneven umpiring and technological difficulties that had an impact on the result. For upcoming games, I think it's imperative to fix these issues," Hafeez stated.

Hafeez highlighted the need for a balance between technology and the fundamentals of cricketing instinct, voicing worry about the umpiring decisions.

"If we look at the entire game, the umpires made a lot of inconsistent calls. We all know the fundamentals of this lovely game of cricket, which we play out of natural instinct. But occasionally, it seems like the technological demonstration is taking centre stage rather than the real game of cricket. I think this is a topic that requires appropriate attention," he continued.

Hafeez emphasised the consequences of questionable judgements, questioned several calls, and emphasised the necessity of certainty and clarity in the sport.