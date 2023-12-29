Search

Sports

Hafeez criticises umpiring mistakes as Australia's Test victory over Pakistan

Web Desk
09:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2023
Hafeez criticises umpiring mistakes as Australia's Test victory over Pakistan
Source: PCB

After a dominant performance in Friday's second Test, Australia completed an unbeatable 2-0 series victory against Pakistan.

Pakistan failed to reach the 317-run goal set by the hosts as Australia defeated the visitors for 237 runs in the second innings to seal the victory. Australia's supremacy was reinforced by the outstanding performance of captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc's significant four-wicket haul.

Even still, Pakistan's quest for victory was clouded by controversial umpiring calls that soured the match. After Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed, the match took a contentious turn, with the wicketkeeper-batsman appearing obviously shocked.

The pivotal moment came when Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind against Rizwan in the 61st over of Pakistan's second innings. When the on-field umpire first ruled that Cummins' glove may have touched Rizwan, Cummins chose to have the play reviewed.

The on-field ruling was reversed after the third umpire reviewed the play, examined many angles, and found a spike as the ball crossed the wrist band. But at the critical time, Rizwan turned his back on the ball, making it impossible for the hotspot technology to register any mark.

Speaking on the team's performance, Pakistan Team Manager Muhammad Hafeez congratulated Australia on their victory and expressed gratitude for the team's bravery, determination, and zeal in winning.

"Let me start by congratulating Australia on winning the series. They were good cricket players. In my capacity as team manager, I am very pleased of the Pakistani squad's bravery, sincerity, and zeal for winning. Even while we accept our collective shortcomings, it's critical to draw attention to the uneven umpiring and technological difficulties that had an impact on the result. For upcoming games, I think it's imperative to fix these issues," Hafeez stated.

Hafeez highlighted the need for a balance between technology and the fundamentals of cricketing instinct, voicing worry about the umpiring decisions.

"If we look at the entire game, the umpires made a lot of inconsistent calls. We all know the fundamentals of this lovely game of cricket, which we play out of natural instinct. But occasionally, it seems like the technological demonstration is taking centre stage rather than the real game of cricket. I think this is a topic that requires appropriate attention," he continued.

Hafeez emphasised the consequences of questionable judgements, questioned several calls, and emphasised the necessity of certainty and clarity in the sport.

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

05:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Mohammad Hafeez introduces $500 fine on players caught sleeping in ...

02:15 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Afridi says Haris Rauf should be part of Test team instead of BBL

12:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test

06:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

PAK vs AUS Test series live streaming; check details

09:14 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS, Day 3: Pakistan in command as Australia loses top batting ...

09:40 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan struggling ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Hafeez criticises umpiring mistakes as Australia's Test victory over Pakistan

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.

Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.8 284.55
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.78 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price - 29 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: