Pakistan

LHC issues notice to parties on plea contesting bid initiated by PHCIP

Web Desk
09:29 PM | 29 Dec, 2023
LHC issues notice to parties on plea contesting bid initiated by PHCIP

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department and others on a petition challenging the bid invited by the Punjab Human Capital Investment Programme (PHCIP) funded by the World Bank for hiring the services of 310 service providers for seven select districts in Punjab and kept the rights of the successful bidder subject to the final outcome of the petition.

A company which participated in the bid, moved the petition through its counsel Ch Shoaib Saleem advocate which was taken up by Justice Muzamal Akhtar Shabbir.

The petitioner pleaded before the court that as per the biding documents the lowest bid must be evaluated and compared with others on the basis of provincial labour laws which was a mandatory requirement also under Rule 55 of PPRA. Ch Shoaib advocate argued that the bid declared successful was patently illegal as it offered the wages for each security official/caretaker less than the minimum wages as per the notification of the Punjab Labour Department.

He said the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) is funded by the World Bank, so the health department was required to have a complete transparency with strict adherence to local laws to make this project a success story to have more funding by the international donors. 

The counsel further argued that the service provider was required to have its security staff certificates of training in fire fighting, anti-terrorism, parking management and crowd management but the ill intention of the health department speaks volumes about the fact that they wanted the services of unskilled staff just to throw a dust into the eyes of the observers at the international level that a project funded by the World Bank is taking care of the all standards.

The court after inclining to the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, issued notices to the respondents for Monday by observing that the final rights of the parties will determined subject to the final outcome of the court order.

