LHC issues notice to parties on plea contesting bid initiated by PHCIP

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department and others on a petition challenging the bid invited by the Punjab Human Capital Investment Programme (PHCIP) funded by the World Bank for hiring the services of 310 service providers for seven select districts in Punjab and kept the rights of the successful bidder subject to the final outcome of the petition.
A company which participated in the bid, moved the petition through its counsel Ch Shoaib Saleem advocate which was taken up by Justice Muzamal Akhtar Shabbir.
The petitioner pleaded before the court that as per the biding documents the lowest bid must be evaluated and compared with others on the basis of provincial labour laws which was a mandatory requirement also under Rule 55 of PPRA. Ch Shoaib advocate argued that the bid declared successful was patently illegal as it offered the wages for each security official/caretaker less than the minimum wages as per the notification of the Punjab Labour Department.
He said the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) is funded by the World Bank, so the health department was required to have a complete transparency with strict adherence to local laws to make this project a success story to have more funding by the international donors.
The counsel further argued that the service provider was required to have its security staff certificates of training in fire fighting, anti-terrorism, parking management and crowd management but the ill intention of the health department speaks volumes about the fact that they wanted the services of unskilled staff just to throw a dust into the eyes of the observers at the international level that a project funded by the World Bank is taking care of the all standards.
The court after inclining to the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, issued notices to the respondents for Monday by observing that the final rights of the parties will determined subject to the final outcome of the court order.
Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.
Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.8
|284.55
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.78
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
