ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan jump one place on points table after beating New Zealand

Pakistan on Saturday jumped one place on the points table after beating New Zealand in 35th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

Pakistan were at number six before beating New Zealand. However, Pakistan have moved to the 5th position after Saturday's victory and Afghanistan have moved one pace downward.

Pakistan win by 21 runs on DLS



A @FakharZamanLive masterclass for the ages as Pakistan bag two points! #NZvPAK | #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/1SGycfJs0V — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023

On Saturday, New Zealand chose to bat first and set a gigantic target of 402 runs for Pakistan. Pakistan were successfully chasing the target when rain disrupted the play. The match resumed after the rain stopped, but it was curtailed to 41 overs and Pakistan were given the target of 342 runs to chase. Soon after Pakistani batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam returned to the crease, it began raining again and the match was disrupted.

Rain arrives again with Pakistan 200-1 in 25.3 overs 🏏



The 194*-run partnership between @babarazam258 and @FakharZamanLive is the joint-highest for 🇵🇰 in a World Cup game 🤝#NZvPAK | #DattKePakistani | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/RWNtKe7nHL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023

Shortly after the rain disrupted the play for the second time, Pakistan were declared winner by 21 runs using the DLS method.



