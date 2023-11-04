ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan jump one place on points table after beating New Zealand

Pakistan on Saturday jumped one place on the points table after beating New Zealand in 35th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the Indian city of Bengaluru.
Pakistan were at number six before beating New Zealand. However, Pakistan have moved to the 5th position after Saturday's victory and Afghanistan have moved one pace downward.
Pakistan win by 21 runs on DLS— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023
A @FakharZamanLive masterclass for the ages as Pakistan bag two points! #NZvPAK | #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/1SGycfJs0V
On Saturday, New Zealand chose to bat first and set a gigantic target of 402 runs for Pakistan. Pakistan were successfully chasing the target when rain disrupted the play. The match resumed after the rain stopped, but it was curtailed to 41 overs and Pakistan were given the target of 342 runs to chase. Soon after Pakistani batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam returned to the crease, it began raining again and the match was disrupted.
Rain arrives again with Pakistan 200-1 in 25.3 overs 🏏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023
The 194*-run partnership between @babarazam258 and @FakharZamanLive is the joint-highest for 🇵🇰 in a World Cup game 🤝#NZvPAK | #DattKePakistani | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/RWNtKe7nHL
Shortly after the rain disrupted the play for the second time, Pakistan were declared winner by 21 runs using the DLS method.
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.