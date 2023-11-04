  

Pakistani stars celebrate team's triumph in PAK vs NZ World Cup match

Maheen Khawaja
08:04 PM | 4 Nov, 2023
In an electrifying match, Pakistan pulled off a stunning 21-run victory over New Zealand, keeping their World Cup dreams alive. After New Zealand's massive 401-6, Pakistan was at 160-1 in the 21st over when rain intervened. With a revised target of 342 in 41 overs, Fakhar Zaman (126) and Captain Babar Azam (66) had propelled their team to 200-1 in the 26th over when the rain struck again, sealing Pakistan's victory due to their superior required run rate.

New Zealand, despite losing their fourth consecutive game, holds the fourth spot in the standings, while Pakistan, with four wins in eight matches, climbs to fifth with one game remaining.

India has already secured a semifinal spot, and South Africa is nearly guaranteed a place in the last four. This leaves Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan battling for the remaining two slots, promising an intense race to the finish.

Pakistani celebrities wholeheartedly supported their team and praised their dedication and performance. Actor Arsalan Naseer expressed his sentiments on Twitter, saying, "You deserve a place in the finals only if you can chase a mammoth total like this, earn this one Pakistan"

Shoaib Akhtar wrote "Qudrat ka Nizam aur @FakharZamanLive. What a freak day we've had. What a knock!"

Marwa Hussain, Ali Zafar, Adnan Siddique and many others also congratulated the team on their respective Twitter handles.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

