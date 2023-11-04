Pakistani stars celebrate team's triumph in PAK vs NZ World Cup match

In an electrifying match, Pakistan pulled off a stunning 21-run victory over New Zealand, keeping their World Cup dreams alive. After New Zealand's massive 401-6, Pakistan was at 160-1 in the 21st over when rain intervened. With a revised target of 342 in 41 overs, Fakhar Zaman (126) and Captain Babar Azam (66) had propelled their team to 200-1 in the 26th over when the rain struck again, sealing Pakistan's victory due to their superior required run rate.
New Zealand, despite losing their fourth consecutive game, holds the fourth spot in the standings, while Pakistan, with four wins in eight matches, climbs to fifth with one game remaining.
India has already secured a semifinal spot, and South Africa is nearly guaranteed a place in the last four. This leaves Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan battling for the remaining two slots, promising an intense race to the finish.
Pakistani celebrities wholeheartedly supported their team and praised their dedication and performance. Actor Arsalan Naseer expressed his sentiments on Twitter, saying, "You deserve a place in the finals only if you can chase a mammoth total like this, earn this one Pakistan"
You deserve a place in the finals only if you can chase a mammoth total like this, earn this one Pakistan 🇵🇰 #PAKvsNZ— Arsalan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) November 4, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar wrote "Qudrat ka Nizam aur @FakharZamanLive. What a freak day we've had. What a knock!"
Qudrat ka Nizam aur @FakharZamanLive .— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 4, 2023
What a freak day we've had. What a knock! pic.twitter.com/KZr9AiV5KN
After the composed video, here's the true emotion right now!#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/IYoCaRqLC7— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 4, 2023
Marwa Hussain, Ali Zafar, Adnan Siddique and many others also congratulated the team on their respective Twitter handles.
ALHUMDULILLAH 🇵🇰❤️ MASHAALLAH 🤲🏻 #PAKvNZ— MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) November 4, 2023
Congratulation Pakistan on the victory ! https://t.co/JS4BMfCXbp#PAKvsNZ #MazaAya— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 4, 2023
Hope is a very potent drug. Congratulations, boys. #PAKvsBAN— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 31, 2023
Fakhar Zaman. Thats it. Thats the tweet.— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 4, 2023
Fakhar Zaman you beauty. ♥️— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) November 4, 2023
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
