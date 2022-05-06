AR Rahman’s daughter ties the knot with audio engineer

11:16 AM | 6 May, 2022
AR Rahman’s daughter ties the knot with audio engineer
Source: AR Rahman (Instagram)
Share

Acclaimed Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Thursday.

The veteran singer shared the news on Instagram where he also shared a family photo with the newly-wed couple. 

"May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige," Rahman captioned the post. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Khatija also shared an adorable photo with husband on Instagram. “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan,” she captioned.

As soon as he shared the news on social media, Bollywood celebrities congratulated the musician on his daughter’s wedding.

In December 2020, Khatija Rahman got engaged to Mohamed, an entrepreneur and audio engineer, in a close ceremony.

AR Rahman shares inspiration behind embracing ... 01:54 PM | 19 Nov, 2018

MUMBAI - AR Rehman is a masterclass artist of the Bollywood film industry. The music maestro that has established ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled Eid moments ...
10:06 PM | 5 May, 2022
Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah drop first teaser of ...
05:46 PM | 5 May, 2022
Alizeh Shah trolled over dramatic makeup look
06:48 PM | 5 May, 2022
Saba Qamar reveals qualities her life partner ...
05:00 PM | 5 May, 2022
Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:17 PM | 5 May, 2022
Shilpa Shetty’s bold video on ‘Pasoori’ ...
03:44 PM | 5 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
AR Rahman’s daughter ties the knot with audio engineer
11:16 AM | 6 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr