AR Rahman’s daughter ties the knot with audio engineer
Acclaimed Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Thursday.
The veteran singer shared the news on Instagram where he also shared a family photo with the newly-wed couple.
"May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige," Rahman captioned the post.
Khatija also shared an adorable photo with husband on Instagram. “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan,” she captioned.
As soon as he shared the news on social media, Bollywood celebrities congratulated the musician on his daughter’s wedding.
In December 2020, Khatija Rahman got engaged to Mohamed, an entrepreneur and audio engineer, in a close ceremony.
