2022 Asian Games in China postponed over Covid-19 resurgence 

BEIJING – The 2022 Asian Games scheduled to take place in September this year in China have been postponed for an indefinite period as the country battles a new wave of Covid-19.

"The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed," said an official statement, first reported by Chinese state media.

It said that a new date for the games will be announced soon.

The development comes as China is facing the resurgence of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

Hangzhou is located near the China’s biggest city Shahngai that entered a sudden lockdown in late March.

More to follow…