PAKvNZ: New Zealand smash their highest ever World Cup total against Pakistan

BENGALURU – Black Caps set Green Shirts a mammoth target of 402 to win the Cricket World Cup game which is crucial for both teams as they look to reach the semifinals.

Pakistan face unwanted records for Green Shirts, and on Saturday, New Zealand set highest score at a leading ICC event.

Kiwis set their highest ODI total of 402 set against Pakistan, ending the previous record against Ireland in 2008.

Babar Azam’s decision to bowl first apparently backfired as Kiwi hitter Rachin Ravindra scored his third century and anchored a strong partnership with skipper Kane Williamson who scored 95.

To stay alive in the tournament, Men in Green need to chase the target in 35.2 overs to beat net run rate (NRR) of the Kiwis.

In today’s game, Glenn Phillips scored 41 off 25, Mark Chapman 39 off 27, Daryl Mitchell 29 off 18.

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Wasim got three scalps, Iftikhar Ahmed (1/55), Hasan Ali (1/82) and Haris Rauf (1/85) picked up a wicket each.

Pakistan earlier defeated Bangladesh, ending their losing streak in ICC World Cup.