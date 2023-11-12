World Cup 2023: Semi-finalists confirmed for knockout stage

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 knockout stage has revealed the four semi-finalists.

India is on top of the group stage rankings, and Rohit Sharma's team will face New Zealand in a knockout semi-final on Wednesday, November 15.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India defeated Sri Lanka by a dominant 302 runs earlier in the competition, will host that match at 1:30 pm PST.

The second semi-final will be held the following day, with South Africa and Australia to battle for a place in the final on Thursday, 16 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

That match will also commence at 2 pm IST, with the winner to progress through the final against either India or New Zealand.

The World Cup final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 19 November, where more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend for the climax of the 13th edition of the tournament.

World Cup 2023 knockout stage:

Semi-final 1: India v New Zealand, Wednesday November 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Semi-final 2: South Africa v Australia, Thursday November 16, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Final: India / New Zealand v South Africa / Australia, Sunday November 19, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad