South Africa calls for Israeli PM Netanyahu's arrest over Gaza war crimes

Reacting to the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has called for immediate arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She emphasized that the International Criminal Court should issue warrants for the arrest of Netanyahu and his ministers. She stressed the urgency for the International Court to accelerate investigations into Netanyahu’s war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide of the Palestinians.

South Africa withdrew its ambassador from Israel in response to the Israeli bombing of Gaza a few days ago.

The South African government, which has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, has strongly condemned Israel for its war crimes against the Palestinians.



Pandor told a press conference a few days ago that South Africa was withdrawing its diplomats, saying: "We are... extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment.

"We felt it important that we do signal the concern of South Africa while continuing to call for a comprehensive cessation [of hostilities]."