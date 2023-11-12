KL Rahul breaks Rohit Sharma's record

Indian batter KL Rahul created history by scoring fastest century in India's ICC Cricket World Cup history.

KL Rahul achieved this record on his home ground, M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru, during the World Cup match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

During the mid-innings break, the 31- year old wicket keeper-batter said he didn't have any time in the middle order in the final two ODI World Cup games. ''It was good to have some time today.''

"Going hard in the last ten overs is hardly rocket science," he continued.

It is worth mentioning here that India crushed the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, capping up their immaculate run through the group stages with an inch-perfect performance.