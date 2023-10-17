PCB lodges complaint over inappropriate conduct towards Pakistan team during India match

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023.

Following the match where in India defeated the visitors, Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, questioned the one-sided nature of the fan base.

"Look, I'd be lying if I said it did [not affect us]," Arthur said when asked about the biased crowd. "It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight”.

"So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball, and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian players tonight."