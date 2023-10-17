Pakistan's caretaker PM meets Russia's President Putin in China

BEIJING – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday met President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in China wherein the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade, investment and energy.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady expansion of Pakistan-Russia relations and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

Russian President Putin received Prime Minister Kakar before they held a meeting that encompassed bilateral, regional, and international affairs.

They also discussed the prospects of enhancing Eurasian connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional integration through rail, road and energy corridors.

Opening remarks during bilateral meeting with the delegation of the Russian Federation led by President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/cZ12ZyORbl — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 17, 2023

Prime Minister Kakar stressed the need for enhanced regional integration for the economic development of the entire region and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Russia in the areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity and counterterrorism.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East.